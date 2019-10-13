My Week: Ploughing the same old furrow

I just wouldn't forgive myself if I didn't give one last nod to The National Ploughing Championships and the fantastic fashion shows.

It was a great event for all of us at the Holman Lee Agency and we have been associated with Ploughing ever since it was held in Crecora back in 1991.

This September just gone by was the most successful to date with massive crowds and amazing weather.

As part of the three day fashion event also included was the ever popular ‘Best Dressed County Style Lady’ and the ‘Most Appropriately Dressed Gentleman’. Both awards were sponsored by Etihad Airways and the top prize of €7,000 went to Carlow lady Liz Farrell. The prize included a pair of return flights from Dublin to Abu Dhabi, a four-night stay in luxury five-star accommodation and two complementary passes for the activities on Yas Island.

For the winning gentleman, Gerry Johnston from Clare was sponsored by Detail Menswear and Wineport Lodge.

Every year the legendary Annamaye McHugh makes an appearance at the fashion dome and we usually chat about the time it was held in Limerick, if only we could get it back.

CIFD show

The Council of Irish Fashion Designers held their autumn/winter presentation at the Peter Mark Style Club in Dublin recently.

The CIFD collections represent a sustainable approach to fashion based on quality and well managed production runs and cover a range of disciplines – fashion, knitwear, accessories, millinery and jewellery.

The show again features collaborations with craft persons from the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland’s Guilds, Associations, Networks & Societies.

This was a wonderful event and represented the top designers from across Ireland.