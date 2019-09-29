My Week: Fab style comes out ‘a-head’ in Listowel Races

Ihad such a lovely time at the Listowel Races recently when my colleague Marietta Doran and I judged Ladies Day.

It was certainly one of the most glamorous race meetings that I have had the pleasure to judge, but judge we did and the winner Mary Kellher from Kilorglin Co Kerry drove away in a Honda Civic sponsored for a year by McElligotts and a cheque for €3,000.

Winner of the jazziest head piece was Betty McGrath from Listowel who wowed the crowds and the judges in a dramatic French Rivera style headpiece by Listowel Milliner Aoife Hannon. Betty was such a powerful personality and went down a treat with the crowd.

All the fabulous prizes were presented by Patrick McElligot and his extremely glamorous wife Miriam.

BT anniversary

On another note, I was extremely disappointed that I missed the Brown Thomas 20th anniversary of this historic store in the heart of Limerick city.

It stands so proud in the city with the building spanning O’Connell, William and Thomas Streets with its windows always beautifully dressed and is so vital to the city.

By all accounts it was an extremely enjoyable evening, there were also two amazing fashion shows showcasing some of the autumn/winter collections from the fashion floor.

The gorgeous Megan Scully who was DJ for the event created a great party atmosphere. I believe there was plenty of customers shopping and everyone enjoyed a great night.

Talk soon

-Celia xx