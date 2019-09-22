My Week: Ploughing, racing and autumn shows

WHAT a busy month September has shaped up to be. If this keeps up a girl is going to need to book an autumn break or two.

This week I have been very busy running a number of fashion shows over the three days at the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow.

I barely had time to scout around, enjoy the fab weather, help spot the Most Appropriately Dressed Competition winner and see Marty Morrissey grace the catwalk at one of my fashion parades.

I’ll have to give a full account of the Ploughing next week, but for now I must tell you about two other great events I attended recently.

MaxMara Workshop

I was delighted to be part of the MaxMara Workshop in Brown Thomas Limerick last weekend.

We had a fantastic crowd in attendance throughout the day and it’s always a show the models from The Holman Lee Agency enjoy doing due to the fabulous collections from MaxMara. And a special thank you to Marilyn and her team in Brown Thomas. See my fashion review on the opposite page.

Vroom, Vroom

Limerick Racecourse have announced that James Barry Motors will be the title sponsors of this year’s Best Dressed Lady competition which takes place on Sunday, October 13.

James Barry Motors are the main SEAT, Citroen and Mitsubishi dealers for Limerick, Clare and the Mid-West with a large showroom based on the Dock Road.

The lucky winner of the competition will drive away with a fantastic prize of a brand new I92 SEAT Ibiza FR car worth €22,000 for a year; also included is a full year’s road tax.

Second prize is spa treatments to the value of €1,000 sponsored by Rain Spa at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Limerick.

Third prize is a luxury hamper sponsored by well-known Irish brand Inis - The Energy of the Sea. The top ten finalists will each receive a luxury goody bag.

Beauty and Fashion journalist Triona McCarthy has been announced as judge of this year’s competition.

Following on the success of last year’s fashion show on ladies day, the Holman Lee Agency will once again present a fashion extravaganza presenting the autumn / winter collections for local stores between races.

Registration for Ladies Day will take place from 12:30pm where all ladies are welcome to register. Entrants shall have their picture taken by the ladies day team and also enjoy a prosecco reception. The first 50 ladies who register for the competition will receive a gift. An online early bird admission ticket for Ladies Day at only €13.50 per person are available on www.limerickraces.ie or gate tickets at €15 on the day.

See you all there!

-Celia