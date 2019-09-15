My Week: It’s about time to get autumn ready

THE glam gang stepped out in style last weekend for the Brown Thomas fashion show in aid of the ISPCC charity lunch at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin 4.

Leading the fashion pack at the top table was Laura Whitmore who looked stunning in a Catriona Hanly power suit complete with a crisp white shirt and stilettos. Also in attendance was The Corrs leading lady Andrea who opened the proceedings for the fashion show.

She presented the BT Autumn/Winter Collection which was showcased on the ramp by models such as Thalia Heffernan. Thalia of course was one of the favourites on Dancing with the Stars last year. Another beautiful woman who I am extremely fond of, Roz Purcell, went from the posh lunch with her boyfriend Zach Desmond to Electric Picnic as did Thalia and Laura. I was with my great friend Annette Rocca and her group of friends and we had such a fantastic day in aid of a great charity.

MaxMara show

MY favourite time in fashion is autumn, so next Saturday, September 14, from 12 noon to 3.15pm the Holman Lee models and yours truly will be hosting workshops and fashion shows with a glass of bubbly for the world-renowned fashion label MaxMara at our wonderful Brown Thomas in the heart of the city. The store is celebrating 20 years in Limerick city. Please come and join me in this wonderful store and enjoy the fashion show with a glass of bubbly.