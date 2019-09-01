My Week: Show and Roses are the perfect bookend to summer

LAST Sunday the sun shone on the fabulous Limerick Racecourse for the great Limerick Show, as it celebrated its 90th year.

We were delighted here at the Holman Lee agency to be part of this year’s Limerick Show in Patrickswell.

For the first time we produced and presented a fashion show which took place in the Munster Suite.

We had some wonderful stores from both the city and county participating, showing the first of the autumn/winter collections which are now all available, from Brides of Glin, Raspberry Red in Bruff, Ciara’s Closet Limerick, Caroline Mitchell Limerick and The G Boutique in Newcastle West just to mention a few.

The fashion show for its first outing was a great success and we hope to be back next year to the Limerick Show as it was such a great day of fashion.

Gowns of Glory

It was a great privilege to be asked to officially open Gowns of Glory a special exhibition of the dresses worn by winning Roses of Tralee over the past 60 years.

Kerry County Museum hosted the exhibition which charts the changing styles over the decades and it’s an absolute must for anyone with an interest in fashion.

Some former Roses were in attendance to have a look and bring back some memories.

The exhibition includes 40 dresses over six decades from Alice O’Sullivan’s gown in 1959 to the present.

So if you are in Tralee in the near future it's well worth a visit.

Huge congratulations to Helen O’Carroll, curator and Rececca Kemp, curator of the dress exhibition.

Chat next week all about the Rose Festival.

-Celia