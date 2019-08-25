My Week: Fashion lands at Limerick Show

WE can all remember many special moments from our childhood and one of my favourite memories growing up was attending the Limerick Show with my mother.

The whole of Limerick city and county came in their droves to the old racecourse in the city but like everything else, time moves on and it is wonderful to see the new Limerick Racecourse in Patrickswell being the show venue for the past few years.

The Limerick Show really is an incredible event for all ages, and Greenmount Park in Patrickswell is a great location, situated in the county and not too far from the city.

The show which takes place this Sunday, August 25 will feature a food village which will boast a wide range of artisan food stalls for you to enjoy, there will also be dancing competitions, live performances from Shaun O’Dowd, Ronan Collins and many more.

There will be the best of cattle, horses, sheep, craft, dogs and plenty of children's entertainment.

We at the Holman Lee Agency are delighted to be producing an autumn/ winter fashion show which will take place in the Munster Suite at 1.30pm featuring city and county boutiques. It promises to be a very enjoyable fashion show so please come and join us.

Roses in bloom

I REALLY enjoyed my evening on the Six O’ Clock Show at Virgin Media One. I was on the couch chatting to the incredible Limerick woman Muireann O'Connell and co-presenter Ray Foley about the Rose of Tralee festival which kicks off this Friday with the Rose Ball, which will be held in the Dome in Tralee.

Our contribution of course at the Holman Lee Agency is producing what is the biggest autumn/ winter fashion show in the country on Sunday night.

Top fashion stores and designers in the country will be participating, so we are really looking forward to a spectacular show.