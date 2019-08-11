My Week: The craic and style up in Galway

YOU CAN’T beat Galway on race week! I was judging fashion on Monday when we kicked off with the Brooks-sponsored barbecue which was held in a magnificent marquee in their premises. It was a very enjoyable experience judging the best dressed lady and best dressed man. Tuesday then saw milliners from all over Ireland competing for the Galway most popular milliner which was in association with the National Breast Cancer Research Institute, in the Ardilaun Hotel.

Wednesday saw the Glam Girls style squad competition which was held in the Galmont Hotel and Spa. This event paid homage to the famous style of race week. Thursday of course, is the jewel in the crown of race week fashion events and was undoubtedly the busiest day for style.

It was girl power all the way as the style was through the roof.

That continued into Thursday night with the most stylish ladies and gents evening at the Meyrick Hotel and finally on Friday the Most Stylish was sponsored by Athlone Town Centre.

Galway is without doubt one of the most stylish race meetings in Europe with so many events and I thoroughly enjoyed myself and will definitely be back next year!