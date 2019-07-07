My Week: Flying Limerick flag at the Curragh

FANTASTIC racing, fashion and fun, what more could you ask for? The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby took place at the Curragh Racecourse in County Kildare last Saturday and it was a complete success and a day to remember.

I would like to compliment The Curragh Racecourse on their wonderful new facility. The development is very impressive and catered for more than 12,000 people who revelled in the supreme hospitality.

Ger and I have been guests of Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Colm McLoughlin and his wife Breeda for many years. It is one very special day that we thoroughly enjoy. As we basked in the Kildare sunshine, Colm and Breeda hosted 320 people at the Dubai Duty Free private pavilion where we were guests.

My attention is always drawn to the most stylish person competition which was also sponsored by Dubai Duty Free. Moira O’Toole, a teacher from Kilkenny was declared the winner by the judges which included Breeda McLoughlin, Bairbre Power and broadcaster Lorraine Keane.