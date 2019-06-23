My Week: Looking back on three decades of fab memories

INEVER thought I would see the day when I would be sitting in the audience watching a fashion show that has been produced by The Holman Lee Agency for the past 30 Years.

It was a fantastic night of fashion, design and creativity in the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs Cork for the Mallow College of Design and Tailoring fashion show.

When I think back to when we produced the very first end-of-year fashion show in Maudie Mac’s, New Twopothouse Co Cork, great memories come flooding back.

Then it was onto The Hazel Tree in Doneraile Co Cork, followed by the Hibernian Hotel, Mallow and finally onto the current home at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs in Cork. I always remember great nights of fun and of course fashion.

The 500- strong audience was electric at the recent show and they all showed great appreciation of the creations from the participating students. Fashion shows of this scale take a lot of organising and this year was no different with a large team of models from the Holman Lee Agency who were spectacular.

A sincere congratulations to the founder of Mallow College of Design and Tailoring Mary Cashman for loyalty to our agency over the past 30 years and to her team from the college on making the show and event such a success each year and especially this year.