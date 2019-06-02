My Week: Twilight Racing is just around the corner

I’VE just finished a great season on The RTE Today Show with Maura and Daithi. I really enjoy working in RTE Cork. Obviously the fact that it is such a short drive from Limerick makes such a difference.

We were all delighted to be there last week for the final episode of the season, and what better way to finish the season than with the Crescent Shopping Centre showcasing some fantastic looks for racing.

What I am looking forward to over the next few weeks is the Crescent Shopping Centre’s Twilight Most Stylish Competition which is kicking off on May 30 through to July 26 at Limerick Racecourse.

Ladies who register to be part of the Most Stylish Lady will enjoy a prosecco reception in the Munster Suite on each evening. For this incredible festival of racing and glamour go online to www.limerickraces.ie.

Photoshoot

ON another note, I was delighted to be asked to feature in a photoshoot for You Magazine in the wonderful Huntington Castle and Gardens, Clonegal, County Carlow recently. The venue which is in the same family since the 17th Century was spectacular. It is one of Ireland's hidden treasures with magnificent gardens wandering peacocks, lakes and trees. I am so looking forward to seeing the results from the photoshoot as I know that the surroundings will be spectacular.