My Week: Empowering and uplifting conference

I WAS delighted to be part of the panel of the Midwest Empowerment and Equality Conference in UL which was organised by Dr Mary Ryan, consultant endocrinologist at Bon Secours.

It was an amazing conference, so empowering and uplifting. There were a number of excellent speakers, including Mary Harney who is chancellor of the University of Limerick, Dr Deirdre Fanning, consultant urologist in the Bon Secours Limerick and Dr Danielle Ryan actor and entrepreneur and founder of LIR, Ireland’s National Academy of Dramatic Arts, and works closely with UNICEF. All the speakers were so powerful. I could have listened to them all day.

One of the highlights, certainly for me, was the five minute presentations on the topics of empowerment and equality by eight transition year and fifth-year students from schools across the Mid-West.

Their presentations were so empowering, their topics were so current that they had the audience on their feet in rapturous applause.

The queen of the day was the fantastic Dr Mary Ryan who put the whole conference together with the help of her amazing team. On a beautiful day in May, Limerick had one of its most empowering conferences and I certainly left feeling much more enlightened!