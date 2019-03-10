My Week: Lessons in style and community spirit

IN the early days of the Holman Lee Agency so much of our work came from all the local schools in the region and to this day I still enjoy being part of these fashion fundraisers.

The atmosphere on the night is always electric with so much interest from the teachers, students and parents.

All of these fashion shows are huge fundraisers for the schools to help them with different projects for their individual needs.

On March 13 we are in Glin to do a show for St Fergus NS. The school is currently fundraising in a bid to reach their target of €144,000.

The show will take place in the village with some of the top boutiques in the region taking part.

The tickets are available from the local shops in the village, so I hope you will all come and join us for a great night of fashion.

The Bedford

ON another note, I was delighted to attend tthe official opening of The Bedford Townhouse and Cafe in the heart of the city centre. The Brazil family have to be commended for transforming this building in Bedford Row into a magnificent boutique hotel.

Bedford House is where clothes maker Peter Tait, founder of the Limerick Clothing Factory, started operations. The decor is just amazing and so cool. I cannot recommend highly enough this beautiful building. A huge congratulations to the Brazil family.

Chat next week.