My Week: Limerick pride shines at awards

IT is always a great honour to attend the annual Limerick Person of the Year awards.

The 12 monthly award recipients were honoured during 2018 for a broad range of accomplishments ranging from excellence on the sporting field to selfless endeavours which benefit the local community.

The awards were presented by Lorcan Murray and Petula Martyn both from RTE. When I spoke to Eugene Phelan, managing editor of the Limerick Leader - who are proud award sponsors - he said that the calibre of the nominees and the feats they accomplished in 2018 was remarkable. I would certainly agree with him as I also thought that the 12 monthly winners were outstanding.

Having attended on several occasions down through the years I feel that the Limerick Person of the Year awards ceremony is going from strength to strength.

Sometimes I get locked up in my own world and forget the achievements of great Limerick people and what they contribute to the community and this award ceremony gives us all a chance to salute the great work being done in our city and county.

The Clayton Hotel really pulled out all the stops to make it a really memorable day for everyone.