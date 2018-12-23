My Week: Is it really that time of year again?

I CANNOT believe it is that time of year again - the Mid West Bridal Exhibition is just around the corner. We are currently putting the finishing touches to the 18th year of the Mid West Bridal Exhibition on January 12 and 13 in the University of Limerick Sports Arena.

It has become one of the biggest bridal events in the country and has always been hugely supported by all the businesses involved in the wedding industry in the region and beyond. It is a two-day extravaganza with everything for the bride and groom, mother of the bride and everything related to the big day.

We are delighted to announce that Michelle Regazzoli-Stone also known as MRS Makeup will be our special guest on both days. Michelle specialises in bespoke bridal and media make-up artistry and will be sharing her top tips and advice.

So for everything you need for your special day, set these dates in your diary: Saturday, January 12 and Sunday January 13, 2019.

Christmas party

A LITTLE bit of partying doesn't go astray at this time of year, so I headed to Dublin last week to the Sunday Independent Living Christmas party which was held in the Presidential Suite of the Intercontinental Hotel.

I met some great people including the wonderful Gay Byrne.

We reminisced about the time I met him in the Savoy in Bedford Row Limerick many moons ago and I ended up as a judge with Jackie Lavin on the Late Late Show fashion Awards on RTE later that year. It was also great to bump into the extremely talented Pat Shortt who was in great form.

I always enjoy his company. There were lots of guests including Edel King (Twink) Dr Ciara Kelly, Marty Whelan and the beautiful Holly Carpenter who looked amazing and will be participating in Dancing with the Stars this season on RTE One.

It was an evening of great food, great wine and great chat to match. I hope you all have a healthy and happy Christmas!