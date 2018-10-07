My Week: Perfect setting for a classy collection

THERE is something about Adare Manor and Brown Thomas that works so good together. The atmosphere at the Brown Thomas autumn/winter fashion show was filled with anticipation.

Beyond the splendour of the manor itself is the magnificent ballroom where the autumn/winter fashion show took place. Some of the world’s leading fashion labels were showcased by some of the country's top fashion models including models from the Holman Lee Agency.

Labels on show included MaxMara, Dolce & Gabbana, Victoria Beckham, See by Chloe and many other labels from around the world. The accessories were just fantastic - the bags and shoes were really something to behold as investment pieces. As usual, the audience was oh so glamorous. It was wonderful to see the Brown Thomas groups joining together with a group travelling from Brown Thomas Galway and Brown Thomas Cork to join us all in the grand hall of Adare Manor where we sipped champagne and enjoyed an amazing lunch.

As usual Brown Thomas pulled out all the stops and made it a wonderful day of atmosphere and style.