My Week: Calling all Limerick’s best dressed ladies

WE ENJOYED a magical two-hour journey through classical, traditional and musical theatre performance at University Concert Hall, Limerick for their 25th anniversary gala concert.

There was a full house to celebrate the very special milestone. It was such a pleasure to sit in the audience and listen to the incredible RTE Orchestra and guests including Paddy Moloney of The Chieftains fame, dancer Zoe Conway, Mairead Buicke, Richie Hayes, violinist Amanda Minihan and Limerick’s own Choral Union was also there in full voice .

Ladies Day

ON another note I’m so looking forward to ladies day at Limerick Racecourse on Sunday, October 14. I have been involved with Ladies Day for quite a number of years and I am delighted to announce that this year a new fashion zone has been created on the ground floor of the grandstand.

We are very excited about this as some of the top shops and designers in the region will be showcasing their autumn/winter collections.

The best dressed lady competition will be sponsored by Keanes Jewellers and the winners will be judged by the fabulous TV personality, Lorraine Keane.

Ladies day at Limerick Racecourse promises to be full of great racing, fashion and fun.

For more information, please call 061- 320000 pr email info@limerickraces.ie.