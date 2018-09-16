My Week: Fashion show to lay siege to Dromoland

IT has been a long time since the Holman Lee Agency walked the catwalk in the fabulous Dromoland Castle in Newmarket-on-Fergus in Co Clare.

The Holman Lee models will showcase the top boutiques from all over the region at Dromoland on Thursday, September 27.

The location of the beautiful Dromoland Castle will lend itself perfectly to the wonderful autumn/winter collections from the top boutiques participating in the show which is hosted by my good friend Noel Cunningham of Virgin One Media (TV3).

There will also be a prize for best dresses on the night.

The fashion show is in aid of Newmarket Celtic FC in conjunction with Scoil na Maighdine Mhuire, Newmarket-on-Fergus and a big crowd are expect to attend. Funds raised will go towards the development of an astro turf pitch which, in turn, will give the pupils of the school unlimited access to the soccer club grounds.

This has become increasingly important for the school, with 224 pupils and the opening of the autism spectrum disorder unit.

Wine and canape reception at 7pm. Fashion show commences at 8pm. Models are from the Holman Lee Agency.