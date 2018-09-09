My Week: Wonderful Butterfly Ball set to take flight again

I AM very much looking forward to the Butterfly Ball 2018 which is being held in the Radisson Blu Hotel on Saturday, September 29. It is always such an amazing night full of fun, glamour, incredible food and great entertainment.

This year will be 11 years since its inception and I am proud to say that Ger and I have not missed this wonderful fundraiser.

The board of the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation’s aim is to work with the HSE to provide best possible care for all cancer patients and to support their families. They try to identify areas of need that the HSE cannot fund, and help out when and where they can.

The support centre and its facilities need to expand to meet the needs of the families and friends with cancer and, as you can guess, this won't come cheap. We must always be aware that the number of people being diagnosed in this region and nationally is increasing annually, this is why I think that we should all support this incredible fundraiser.

I want to wish the Board of the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation every success for this event.