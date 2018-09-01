Night of stars turn out for the Rose Ball

WE certainly dined in style at the Rose of Tralee Ball 2018 - one of the most glamorous events on the Irish social calendar.

My husband Ger and I thoroughly enjoyed the night and the style was absolutely spectacular.

As the 57 Roses and their escorts entered the dome, each and every one of them looked so fashionable and glamorous, it really was a special moment.

It was wall-to-wall celebrities including presenter Mary Kennedy, model Alannah Beirne, presenter Daithi O ‘Se and former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh.

Everyone danced their way into the early morning - it made for one of the best rose balls I’ve been to in a long, long time.

Then, of course, it was onto selection night which was live on RTE 1 on Monday night. Again, the audience were in great form, and looking the part.

Seated right next to me was the Hungarian ambassador, American ambassador and the Canadian ambassador. On the final night as Anthony O’Gara, executive chair of the Rose of Tralee took to the stage to hand the envelope to Daithi O’Se to announce the winner, everyone was on the edge of their seats.

The beautiful Waterford Rose Kristen Mate Maher was the winner. The 21-year-old loves singing and went to school in Waterford where my beautiful niece Tammy Holman Lapthorne taught her music. Can’t believe it’s all over for another year!

Talk soon, Celia.