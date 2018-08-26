My Week: Bloomin good time in the Kingdom

IT was just one of those nights when everything came together for myself, the crew and the models of the Holman Lee Agency in the Dome in Tralee.

Last Sunday night for the International Rose of Tralee fashion show, a massive crowd attended the biggest autumn/winter fashion event in the country.

One of the highlights of the evening was the Designer Award section which was sponsored by the Zipyard and judged by Erika Fox aka Retro Flame - an international influencer who has built her own fashion empire in New York - and Limerick woman Caroline Wallace proprietor of the Zipyard.

A cheque of €1,000 was presented to winner Catriona Hanley who arrived in from London especially for the awards.

A number of fashion houses in Limerick city and county participated in the show and showcased their autumn/winter collections which went down a treat with the audience

Another great treat for the audience was when supermodel Alannah Beirne took to the ramp with the Holman Lee models to the delight of almost 2,000 fashion followers in the audience.

What made the day so special for me, my family and models and crew of the Holman Lee Agency was when we watched Limerick win the All Ireland from behind the scenes on a small TV. We were all so proud to be from Limerick. Well done boys!