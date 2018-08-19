My Week: Glitz and glam at the Continentally Classic show

EYE-catching headpieces, high heels and stylish dresses were the key looks at the recent Continentally Classic Most Stylish Lady Competition which was held in the Intercontinental Hotel Dublin last week.

Glamorous women and men descended in their droves all hoping to walk away with the amazing prizes of a seven-night MSC Mediterranean Cruise with flights from Aer Lingus and a luxurious two-night escape at Intercontinental Hotel Dublin with dinner and spa treatments.

The most stylish gent on the night won a three-night European city break inclusive of flights with Click&Go and a break in the 5-star Glendora Abbey.

An array of stylish women and men attended the event and choosing the winners was no easy task for the judges Barbra Power, fashion editor and Brent Pope, rugby pundit. Kerry woman Joann Murphy wowed the judges and was crowned the Best Dressed Lady, wearing a stunning ‘Flock of Doves’ headpiece by milliner Carol Kennelly, teamed with an ostrich feather dress by designer Tina Griffin.

Ger and I met lots of great people on the night, including Nicky Logue GM Intercontinental Hotel, Alan Hughes and husband Karl Broderick, and actress and star of Dancing with the Stars, Aoibhin Garrihy. Aoibhin was looking fabulous after giving birth to her beautiful baby girl Hanorah. Milliner Carol Kennally was also looking amazing!

Guests enjoyed sumptuous canapés prepared by the hotel’s executive chef Alberto Rossi and his team, and sipped on refreshing Perrier-Jouet champagne, while The Apple Blossoms entertained the crowds with their jazzy numbers.

It was a fantastic evening and well done to everyone.