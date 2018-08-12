My Week: Time for lovely Roses to bloom once again

AS we all know, time flies but I find this even more the case in the industry that I am involved in as we work from season to season.

I can’t believe that it’s Rose of Tralee time again. The festival kicks off on Friday, August 17, with the Rose Ball where I really enjoy meeting all the Roses from all over the world for the first time. I also love bumping into TV personalities and politicians and meeting one of my favourite people Mary Kennedy who always looks so glamorous.

On the digital front, there is a live feed on the RTE player presented by James Patrice - which is fantastic for everyone to tune in and see exactly what is going on at all the events throughout the festival.

On Sunday night, August 19, yours truly and the Holman Lee Agency produce and present the biggest fashion show in the country in the festival Dome Tralee.

The autumn/winter collections from the top boutiques and fashion stores in Munster will showcase alongside some of the top designers who are participating in The Rose of Tralee Designer of the Year Awards sponsored by the Zipyard.

It’s an incredible experience for the Holman Lee Agency to work on this production with a crew of more than 30 Limerick people travelling to Tralee on the day.

Hope to see you all there!