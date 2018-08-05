My Week: Limerick beauties bound for Ballybrit

I HEADED off to the Galway Races on Monday for the opening day of this year’s race meeting at Ballybrit. I was invited to judge the Brooks Builders Providers most stylish lady and gentleman competition. It was a great day of music, fun and fashion and great food.

The ladies really pulled out all the stops, as did the gentlemen, and I may have said this before but the men's clothing is revolutionising the whole fashion scene at the moment, from ornate waistcoats to a variety of check suits in all colours and of course brogue shoes in an array of shades.

My co-judge was the famous Aoife Harrison, hat designer and milliner and our decision was unanimous. Aoife also designed my hat for the event.

The winner of the best dressed lady competition was Aileen Baker from Kilworth, Co Cork who looked divine in a structured Lennon/Courtney turquoise dress and hat and accessorised it with a pair of shoes in a light shade of lavender, and bag. The most stylish man, Eanna Fallon from Co Galway, wore an ornate waistcoat with coloured buttons, a check jacket with different palettes of blue and a great pair of brogue shoes with coloured laces.

You are always guaranteed great fun and craic at Ballybrit. As we left the Brooks marquee we headed to the brand new champagne bar which was built after last year’s festival ended. It is really fantastic - it overlooks all of Ballybrit with spectacular views.