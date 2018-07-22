My Week: Raise the stakes for ladies’ day

I AM so looking forward to the Galway Racing Festival at the end of the month! For as long as I can remember, ladies day at the races has always attracted the most incredible style.

If it is anything like the glamour seen at the Derby which I attended two weeks ago, we really are in for a treat!

The style was sensational! If you are heading to ladies day in Galway my suggestion is get the hat right as you can build your outfit around it.

From my time of judging practically every best dressed lady competition in the country the stakes have become much higher in recent years - the prizes are phenomenal with luxury foreign holidays, cars, jewellery and so much more up for grabs.

So if you are off to Galway, put your best foot forward and, most importantly, enjoy yourself.

ON another note I was back on TV3’s Ireland Am showcasing stores from the Limerick region. I'm delighted to be able to introduce some of the new young Limerick models to TV exposure.

Even though we are the longest running model agency in the country I still find that young girls struggle with their confidence and that TV gives them that extra bounce in their step.

Many of them have gone on to become successful businesswomen in their own right like the beautiful Louise Cooney who started her modelling career with us here in Limerick. Louise is now one of Ireland's biggest influencers and bloggers and looks sensational in her fashion posts. We are all so proud of her.