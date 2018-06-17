My Week: Limerick ladies shine at beauty pageant

THERE was glitz and glam galore at the Clayton Hotel for the annual Miss Limerick beauty pageant.

With two tiaras up for grabs on the night there was fierce excitement when the two winners were crowned. Beibhinn Haren from Clarina took the Miss Limerick title while Laura Mansbridge from Dooradoyle was named Miss Clayton Hotel 1st Runner Up. This successful event would not have happened without the support of The Crescent Shopping Centre, Paese Cosmetics Ireland at Shaws Department Stores, Forrestal Wine Merchants, Newbridge Silverware, Ring O Roses, Glitzy Bits, Eamonn Noonan Dental Clinic, The Cornstore, House and Enchant. And a special thank you has to go to the teams from Catherine Hickey Make-up and the Marbles Salon of Hugh Campbell Hair Group. I’m sure both girls will represent their county very well over the next 12 months and I wish them the very best in the Miss Ireland competition.

Skin care expo

OVER 100 ladies from the midlands area came together for an event which was the first of its kind in Tullamore. The skin care expo was organised by Olivia Murray, owner of newly branded Opium Skin and Beauty, formerly known as Olivia's Beauty Boutique which is now situated in O'Connor Square in Tullamore. The event was held in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. Yours truly was on hand to cut the ribbon. Also in attendance was TV presenter Pamela Flood chatting to the crowd about all things skin, busy lifestyles and aging! It was a very informative event and thoroughly enjoyable.