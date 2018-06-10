My Week: Student design awards a tailor-made platform

MODELS from the Holman Lee Agency travelled to the Clayton Silver Springs Hotel in Cork last Friday for the Annual Mallow College of Design and Tailoring end of year Student Awards Show.

The agency will be celebrating their 30 year anniversary next year and that is how long our agency is producing the show! It has been a platform for many top models and influencers, including Aoife Hannon, Laura O’Shea, Niamh Kennedy, Ciara Buckley, Shauna Lindsay and Louise Cooney to name but a few. Congratulations to all the students; we were especially impressed by 2nd and 3rd year student designs. Also well done to the college’s principal Mary Cashman and the tutors.

Many thanks to American Beauty College team for styling the models’ hair and make-up.

New cosmetics department

IT was great to walk in to Shaws Department Store in the Crescent Shopping Centre and see the totally revamped new cosmetics department with all the top brands. I was invited to an official launch of the Cailyn Ireland cosmetics stand, where I met one of the most popular make-up artists in Ireland, Michelle Ragazzoli Stone, aka MRS Makeup, who worked her magic on the beautiful Leanne Moore in a make-up demonstration. You can see a video of the masterclass on ilovelimerick.com. It was a great evening to celebrate the new beauty hall at Shaws Department Stores in the Crescent Shopping Centre.