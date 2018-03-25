Fab fashion at St Nessan’s fundraiser

LIKE everything worthwhile in life, time and effort are required to make something a success. And I must say that the St Nessan’s school fashion show which was held in the South Court hotel was just that.

There was a huge crowd in attendance. Guests arrived for a Prosecco reception and enjoyed a wonderful array of pop-up shops. The atmosphere was electric.

There was some amazing door prizes from Desert Diamonds, Tipperary Crystal, The Woodlands House Hotel in Adare, to name a few. But it was really about the fashion on the night with fashion shops like, Ela Maria, Be Fabulous, Marc Cain, Aisling Maher, Bella Sola, Sinead’s boutique and Shaws all featuring. There was rapturous applause as the male and female teachers and children strutted down the catwalk to the delight of the audience.

One of the highlights on the night was the presence of principal Marguerite Quinn. Marguerite was the driving force behind the event before she became ill. She got a standing ovation .

This was a wonderful night for all involved.

Today Show

NOW that spring is here - I know it’s hard to believe after last weekend’s snow - it’s the ideal time to get your spring attire just right.

The Holman Lee Agency have been traveling to Cork for RTE Today Show and to Dublin for TV3 Ireland AM. Both shows are a great platform for showcasing looks for your spring wardrobe, whether it's weddings or lifestyle looks, so don't forget to tune in and get some ideas!