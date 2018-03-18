'Springing' out in the latest looks

WE’RE right slap-bang in the middle of the fashion show season!

This season’s spring/summer fashion shows are boasting huge crowds which is wonderful for the schools and charity organisations who are trying to raise much needed funds for their projects.

The Laurel Hill show at the Strand Hotel was no exception with great crowds and a very glamorous audience to boot.

As well as the show, there were pop up stands and wonderful spot prizes and a best dressed lady prize sponsored by Keanes Jewellers.

Of course none of this would happen without the Laurel Hill fashion show committee.

I must extended a very big well done to all concerned!

Oxendales

IT’S great to be back with Oxendales and the Holman Lee models for the new spring/summer season with Maura and Daithi on the RTE Today Show.

What I love about this gig is that I get to work with some of the models who were with me when they were 15 and 16 years of age and are now in their 40s, looking fantastic and still with the Holman Lee agency.

And as I say, “The new age is no age” and that is the way we must all think.