14 Nov 2022

Call-out for festive traders in Limerick this Christmas

The final touches are being put on this year’s festive offering in Limerick. The details will be launched later this week

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

14 Nov 2022 5:00 PM

LIMERICK City and County Council is seeking expressions of interest from companies and traders who may want to trade in the city as part of Christmas in Limerick celebrations.

The final touches are being put on this year’s festive offering in the city, which will be launched later this week.

As part of Christmas this year,the local authority is inviting traders of retail and craft works to submit expressions of interest in trading in designated areas of the city throughout December in the run up to Christmas Day.

For the first time in nearly three years, thousands of people will visit Limerick city ahead of the holiday period to do their Christmas shopping, meet up with friends and soak up the unique city centre atmosphere while enjoying the Christmas in Limerick festive fare on offer.

Limerick City and County Council confirmed last month there will be no large event to switch on the city's Christmas Lights and that the budget will be use to provide a greater number and and variety of Christmas-themed events at locations and venues across the city.

Bookings from interested traders will be taken on a first come, first served basis.

