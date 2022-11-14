Search

14 Nov 2022

Free webinar hosted by Limerick company on how to protect your EU brand

Free webinar hosted by Limerick company on how to protect your EU brand

The free webinar takes place this Tuesday, November 15

A FREE webinar focused on assisting businesses with protecting their EU brand will be hosted this Tuesday by Chern & Co.

The company, which has been providing Business Registration services since 2009, are running the free live webinar entitled "How to Protect Your EU Brand: General advice, dos and don'ts".

The event is dedicated to the legal aspects, importance, and main challenges of trademark registration for EU businesses.

This is your MUST-visit event if you:

●        Already use a trademark that is not registered;

●        Have goods and services that you're planning to sell;

●        Business owners in the EU worried about the protection of your brand name from plagiarism. 

Things you’ll learn during the webinar:

●        What is a trademark?

●        The difference between ™ and Ⓡ.

●        Why You Need to Register a Trademark.

●        A few tips on choosing the right trademark.

●        Frequent mistakes and what to avoid during trademark registration.

+Bonus to all webinar attendees;

The event starts this Tuesday, November 15 at 2pm Irish time.

Grab your spot here and hurry up, the number of tickets is limited!.https://www. eventbrite.ie/e/how-to- protect-your-trademark-in-eu- general-advice-dos-and-donts- tickets-460709292897

Countdown to Gala Week as University of Limerick marks 50th anniversary

The speaker is Alex Chernenko, an entrepreneur with 13-year experience who is the founder and CEO of Chern & Co company, formation and trademark registration agent.

Mr Chernenko is also the founder and CEO of Translit, a startup that raised €500,000 investment. He is a frequent guest and speaker at eCommerce events.

*SPONSORED CONTENT

