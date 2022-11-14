Free webinar hosted by Limerick company on how to protect your EU brand

A FREE webinar focused on assisting businesses with protecting their EU brand will be hosted this Tuesday by Chern & Co.

The company, which has been providing Business Registration services since 2009, are running the free live webinar entitled "How to Protect Your EU Brand: General advice, dos and don'ts".

The event is dedicated to the legal aspects, importance, and main challenges of trademark registration for EU businesses.

This is your MUST-visit event if you:

● Already use a trademark that is not registered;

● Have goods and services that you're planning to sell;

● Business owners in the EU worried about the protection of your brand name from plagiarism.

Things you’ll learn during the webinar:

● What is a trademark?

● The difference between ™ and Ⓡ.

● Why You Need to Register a Trademark.

● A few tips on choosing the right trademark.

● Frequent mistakes and what to avoid during trademark registration.

+Bonus to all webinar attendees;

The event starts this Tuesday, November 15 at 2pm Irish time.

Grab your spot here and hurry up, the number of tickets is limited!.https://www. eventbrite.ie/e/how-to- protect-your-trademark-in-eu- general-advice-dos-and-donts- tickets-460709292897

The speaker is Alex Chernenko, an entrepreneur with 13-year experience who is the founder and CEO of Chern & Co company, formation and trademark registration agent.

Mr Chernenko is also the founder and CEO of Translit, a startup that raised €500,000 investment. He is a frequent guest and speaker at eCommerce events.

