28 Sept 2022

New multimedia journalist joins Limerick Leader / Limerick Live

Originally from Belgium, Manon Gilbart moved to Ireland to do her MA in Journalism at University of Limerick.

28 Sept 2022 11:34 AM

THE Limerick Leader / Limerick Live this week welcomes our newest staff member Manon Gilbart, a multimedia journalist.

Originally from Belgium, she moved to Ireland to do her MA in Journalism at University of Limerick.

Previously, Manon worked as a freelance journalist and as a reporter in Limerick.

Her main areas of interest are arts and culture, health, and current affairs.

You can see and read Manon's work on our website and in our print editions. 

Make sure to follow her on social media too!

Local News

