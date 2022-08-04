Search

04 Aug 2022

New football app kicks off with club fundraiser

New football app kicks off with club fundraiser

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

04 Aug 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK based man has started a new app where you prove your football knowledge in a fun, challenging and safe way.

Futnut is easy to play and is less time consuming than things like Fantasy Premier League but founder Alan Loughrey says it is still challenging. 

Alan said building a safe, socially inclusive and community positive product is at the heart of the vision.

"We’ve become accustomed to wagering money on sport to prove our knowledge. That can be an expensive pursuit for many. With Futnut, you can play the odds and prove your knowledge, without wagering money.

"With our private league feature, friends can create custom prediction competitions and challenge each other to see who really knows their football for three months.

"This can be for fun or add an entry-fee and create a prize pot e.g. €10 and the winner gets 60% etc. It’s socially inclusive and the beauty here is that the money is retained in your friend group."

Clubs can use the private league feature to run fundraisers. Alan says: "Lottos and prize draws are a hard sell.

"They’re luck-based and don’t offer entertainment. Futnut is entertaining and engaging, so people will want to get involved.

"And again, monies raised are retained by the club with prizes for supporters – community-positive."

The initial fundraiser, in partnership with Galway United, starts August 13 and runs for seven rounds of the Premier League.

Alan went on to say "Futnut does all the leg work, taking the pressure off club volunteers – the app captures predictions, calculates points, updates league tables and notifications remind people to play.

"All the club has to do is create their custom league &amp; recruit people to play. That's it!"

Local News

