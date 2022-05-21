Search

21 May 2022

Network Ireland Limerick announces Businesswoman of the Year Award winners

Network Ireland Limerick announces Businesswoman of the Year Award winners

The winners of each award category will now go on to represent Limerick in the national finals

Limerick Live reporter

21 May 2022 1:00 PM

news@limerickleader.ie

THE REGIONAL winners of the Network Ireland Limerick Businesswoman of the Year Awards have been revealed.

The winners of each award category will now go on to represent Limerick in the national finals at a black-tie gala ceremony in Galway in October.

Sponsored by LEO Limerick and AIB, the Limerick awards were announced at a special summer soirée and awards evening at The Strand Hotel.  There were 21 finalists  competing across five categories.

The 21 finalists, representing a broad range of businesses, were joined by their family, friends and fellow members at the glamorous awards ceremony.  Also in attendance were representatives of the sponsors along with Noreen McKenzie, National President of Network Ireland.

Speaking at the Awards ceremony, Emma Wilson, President of Network Ireland Limerick said it was great to be able to host an in-person event again.

“After two years of running our awards virtually, it was wonderful to get everyone back together for this evening of celebration. I would like to especially thank the support of our sponsors, LEO Limerick and AIB, our three independent judges and The Strand Hotel who made this fantastic evening possible,” she said.

“Network Ireland is all about encouraging each other to be the best we can be. Our awards provide a great opportunity to recognise our member’s achievements, ambition and professionalism. We had 21 inspiring finalists this year which is fantastic after two tumultuous years. I would like to congratulate them all and wish our five regional award winners the very best of luck at the nationals," she added.

Marese Coakley of Glasshouse Opticians (pictured above), won the Emerging Businesswoman Award; Anna Maria Courtney, DCLA Ireland won the Solo Businesswoman Award; Monica Forde of Sinnott Training & Certification, won the Employee Shining Star Award; The Creative Professional award went to singer Eve Stafford and Ellen Tuffy of Down Syndrome Limerick was named the Power Within Champion.

