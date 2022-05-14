New app will open up 'tourism jewel' in County Limerick to explorers and visitors

A NEW one-stop-app has been launched to help people find new ways of exploring the Ballyhoura region, which straddles the borders of Limerick, Cork and Tipperary.

The new Ballyhoura Trail Guide App, which is free to download, is a personal guide for users to discover the region’s trails, where a world of outdoor adventure and cultural heritage is waiting to be explored.

Launched by Deputy Mayor, Cllr Tom Ruddle, the app has been designed to guide visitors through the walking, road cycling and mountain biking trails and help them discover places to stay, eat and explore.

For walkers, hikers and nature lovers, the app contains details of Ballyhoura’s 21 waymarked trails, ranging in distance from 5km to 18km, while mountain bikers and adventure seekers can consult the app to see which of the 98km of trails they’d like to tackle.

Welcoming the launch, Deputy Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Tom Ruddle said: “The Ballyhoura Trails are a

wonderful amenity in County Limerick. With the launch of the new app, more and more people will be able to enjoy the

facilities and the beauty in this part of the county, and the app is ideal for those who want to experience something

different."

Cllr Ruddle added that the Ballyhouras "are a jewel" in Limerick's crown and that he wants more people to experience them and come to visit.

Those who download the app will be asked to create their profile as a walker, trail-runner, mountain biker, cyclist, bird watcher or nature lover and can customise the app to suit their preferences.

Jana Mannion, Tourism and Marketing Officer with Ballyhoura Development CLG says the new app will play a critical role in promoting outdoor and recreational infrastructure in Ballyhoura region to visitors while also allowing communities to

explore all of the outdoors experiences in their area.

Padraig Fitzgerald, chairperson of Ballyhoura Development CLG, added: “We are delighted to be part of the team launching the new Ballyhoura Trails Guide App, which includes all of the walking trails, with the addition of the mountain biking and road

cycling trails. This means that the App will have a much greater reach and attract a wider range of visitors to the area.

John Kennedy, Chairperson of Ballyhoura Heritage, has also welcomed the launch of the app.

“This new, very informative and user-friendly app is a great boon to all who appreciate the benefits of outdoor activities in the fresh air as well as the beautiful surroundings of the Ballyhoura Country. Our excellent facilities cater for all age groups and levels of mobility, be that walking, cycling, or mountain biking, and we welcome all categories of visitors, from local day-trippers to international vacationers.”

The Ballyhoura Trails App was funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and Fáilte Ireland, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme and in association with Limerick City and County Council.

The initiative is supported by local tourism organisations Ballyhoura Fáilte DAC and Ballyhoura Heritage & Environment CLG.

* Pictures by Diarmuid Greene