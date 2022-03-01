Search

01 Mar 2022

Virtual production studio on the Horizon for Limerick following inclusion in government-backed plan

Minister-of-State Damien English with Niall O'Callaghan, CEO of LEDP during a recent visit to the Innovation Hub at Roxboro

Reporter:

David Hurley

01 Mar 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Enterprise Development Partnership (LEDP) has welcomed the inclusion of its planned new multi-functional Creative and Innovative Industries Centre at the Innovation Hub on Roxboro Road in the recently announced Mid-West Regional Enterprise Plan.

The project will enhance the vision for the Mid-West Region to be recognised as the most equipped region in Europe for complete film production facilities.

The facility, which was first mooted as part of LEDP’s Strategic Plan 2021-2026, will comprise Ireland’s first virtual production studio and appropriate space to facilitate and encourage indigenous SME sub suppliers to the Film Industry to grow.

A vacant unit totalling 33,000 square feet at LEDP’s Innovation Hub has been identified for this project with areas likely to benefit include prop making, lighting and set construction..

Welcoming the inclusion of the centre in the Regional Enterprise Plan, Niall O’Callaghan, Chief Executive of LEDP said: “At LEDP, we want to increase our enterprise and employment creation activities and spark opportunities. Gaining this acknowledgement and support from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment gives us the impetus to deliver this strategic project Q4 2023."

A tender has  been issued for a feasibility study, supported by Enterprise Ireland, and LEDP says it looks forward to taking the project through to completion and seeing jobs and pathways created for people who want to enter the film industry. 

The purpose of the Regional Enterprise Plan is to create the conditions for entrepreneurs to start and scale their businesses, encourage new investment and business growth, and lead to increased employment in every region.

