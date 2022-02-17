Limerick workers have second-highest level of disposable income - CSO

LIMERICK comes second only to Dublin when it comes to disposable income, according to statistics released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Unfortunately, the figures relate to 2019 with only estimates available for 2020 and with no more up-to-date data.

And of course, the figures are qualified, in that they measure average disposable income, and don’t give the highest or the lowest incomes.

Disposable household income, according to the CSO, is what is left after taxes are deducted from primary income (wages/salaries) plus any social transfers.

According to the CSO, the average disposable income for the country as a whole in 2019 was €22,032. Dublin was well above that average at €25,696 but so too was Limerick at €24,540, followed by Kildare and Cork.

The county with the lowest disposable household income was Laois with €16,780,

Both Clare and Tipperary lagged behind Limerick in 2019, with Clare at €20,263 and Tipperary at €20,113 which brought down the average for the Mid-West.

But the Mid-West overall fared well compared to the West, the Midlands and the Border region.

Limerick remained in the top two slots for 2020 based on the estimated figures.