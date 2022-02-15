In pictures: Retailers put their differences aside to support local charities

TUXEDOS and evening dresses got an airing for the first time in two years at the Irish Grocers Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel last Saturday night.

Chairman of the Mid-West region of the Irish Grocers Benevolent Fund (IGBF), James Johnson, of Dunnes Stores, hosted retailers and suppliers from across the trade at the return of its annual black tie gala Valentine’s ball.

Guests put aside their retail differences and came together to help the Mid-West region raise much needed funds for the many families that are in need of support.

Mr Johnson said the objective of the fund is to provide temporary assistance to individuals associated with the grocery trades who, due to circumstances, are in need of a helping hand.

“The IGBF are currently assisting families nationwide who have fallen on difficult times and many of these families have young children in education or perhaps are elderly, retired, seriously ill or are short term unemployed,” said Mr Johnson, who stressed assistance is provided on a strictly personal and confidential basis

IGBF funding is generated from a number of charity events organised by voluntary committees, including Saturday’s ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel.

“The night could not happen without the retailers and suppliers. It is thanks to the generous support of members of today’s grocery trade who, year after year, contribute to the fund, the IGBF are in a position to continue to assist colleagues in need,” said Mr Johnson.

Each year grants reach on average over €560,000. An estimated €20,000 will be collected from Saturday’s event.

In attendance on the night were Dunnes Stores, Gala, Tuffys, Diageo, Tesco, CPM, Johnston M & O Brien, Musgraves, Mondeléz, Supermacs, Kelloggs, Molson, Tayto Snack Co, Centra Cashel, Primeline, Irish distillers, Britvic, Mars, Limerick Chamber of Commerce, Global Water, Ishka, Channell Pet, Tuffy's Wholesalers, Crowes Gala and John Player.

Mr Johnson especially thanked Shannon Airport for the sponsorship of the top prizes - trips to Corfu and Malta.

*PICTURES: Keith Wiseman