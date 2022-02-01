Search

01 Feb 2022

Limerick's Local Enterprise Office offers new programme for business owners

Business mentor Blaise Brosnan

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

01 Feb 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK's Local Enterprise Office is offering a new support for established business owners this February.

The Management Development Programme is facilitated by business mentor Blaise Brosnan and, the office says, is a different kind of training programme combining training and mentoring.

Core modules include best practice in general management, human resources, management level finance and sales management.

The programme is restricted to the owner-managers of established and growing businesses to maximise the benefits and opportunities in the economy.

Running over a 15-week period, it starts at 7.30am from Wednesday, February 9, so owners can go straight to the programme before they get caught up in the day’s business. To apply, you can fill out an expression of interest form here or, alternatively, telephone Leo Limerick on 061 557499 for more details.

Leo boss Mike Cantwell said: "This is our most comprehensive offering for small to medium sized enterprises in Limerick – Blaise is skilled in ensuring companies are stabilised, ready for growth and increased competitiveness. Many owner-managers have worked hard through the last two years and this is an opportunity to take stock and set new goals."

Dail told challenge remains to devolve power 'from Dublin' to directly-elected mayor of Limerick

 "There is an appetite to get out and meet other owner-managers who share the same challenges despite being in different sectors. We invited Blaise to speak at our Reignite conference in November and had outstanding feedback from our local businesses about his practical advice to always watch the bottom line. I was very struck by his advice to ‘Come outside and look inside’ to ensure businesses can see exactly what the customer sees and adapt to fulfil their needs, which is more relevant than ever in the cycle of economic change," he added.

