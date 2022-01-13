Limerick company wins big at Business Excellence Awards

A LIMERICK team has been recognised for their outstanding company culture at the Business Excellence Awards.

The recent ActionCOACH Business Excellence Awards 2021 were held virtually, showcasing the ‘best of the best’ in the business world across small, medium and large businesses.

Limerick’s Data Storage & Management Ltd. (DSM) took home the Best Company Culture Award. Founded in 1998, the company now boasts an impressive 25,000 square foot facility in Annacotty.

Speaking about their win, Managing Director Wendy Ryan said that of all the awards, this is the one that stands out most for her.

“It speaks volumes about how lucky I am to have such a special team working with me, a team that steps up to the mark every time and will always go the extra mile, whether to look after a customer or each other,” she added.

The 43 organisations that entered across eight different categories shared their confidential data across sales, profits, and job creation for 2021.

ActionCOACH’s Eddie Walsh highlighted that Wendy has built an incredible team around her.

“The team are so engaged and ready to go the extra mile to provide an incredible service. The culture is outstanding,” he enthused to the Limerick Leader.