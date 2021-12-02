Limerick company scoops award for hospital visitors scheduling software

A LIMERICK tech company have won a Healthcare Innovation Award at the HealthTech Ireland Awards.

YellowSchedule won the award for their Intelligent Visitor Scheduling Solution for Hospitals which helps streamline visitor management.

The awards recognised the strides being made in medical technology with many of the winners being recognised for their work during the pandemic.

YellowSchedule in close conjunction with the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital created a new solution to manage and streamline visitor management.

It involves the self-scheduling of visits by nominated people, ward management, visitor check-in and Covid-19 screening questionnaires.

The system can also manage the verification process of Covid certificates of visitors at the hospitals.

A 2019 study by the Royal Voluntary Service in the UK found that a lack of visitors had a detrimental effect on patients’ health and speed of recovery in several ways.

Patients without visitors were 43% less likely to be mobile, less likely to follow medical advice and 37% had a longer stay in hospital.

Martina Skelly, CEO of YellowSchedule said of their win, “We are thrilled to receive recognition for our solution.

"Hospitals are a controlled environment and we give our clients visibility and control of the visitors to ensure that they can keep their patients and staff safe .

"Feedback has been that our solution is extremely easy to use for patients, staff and visitors alike, and makes the visiting process easy and equitable.

"It has since been scaled out to the entire hospital at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital and rolled out successfully to several other hospitals”.