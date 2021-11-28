Breakfast seminar ignites ideas for Limerick businesses

A BREAKFAST seminar aimed at reigniting the potential of local businesses has taken place in Limerick.

Compered by former Dragon's Den star Sean Gallagher in the Strand Hotel, the event saw talks from business leaders and experts.

It was attended by both a virtual and limited in-person audience, including Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler (centre of picture, below),

Top local economist Dr Stephen Kinsella gave an insight into how the economy is moving towards an ideas based structure, while buisness and management consultant Blaise Brosnan encouraged business leaders to "come outside your counter and look inside".

This, he explained, would ensure that businesses can see exactly what the customer sees and adapt accordingly to fulfil their needs.

The centrepiece of the day was an interview between Mr Gallagher and Vicki O’Toole, the managing director of Raheen packaging firm JJ O’Toole.

She described in detail the challenges that it has encountered during the pandemic, and how her and her team have strived to address them to ensure customer satisfaction.

Mike Cantwell, the head of innovation and enterprise at Limerick's Local Enterprise Office paid tribute to the guest speakers for their contributions and voiced his hopes that Reignite Limerick would be an annual event with the optimistic expectation that 2022 would see a full in-person attendance.

To listen to the Reignite Limerick Breakfast Seminar podcast, visit the Limerick Leo website.