Staff at Limerick-based pharmaceutical company do good for local communities

STAFF at Regeneron's Limerick facility participated in the company's fifth annual Day(s) for Doing Good initiative which took place between October 20 and 29.

The annual event sees staff across the company volunteer to carry out variety of tasks designed to support local communities as well as global organizations.

In Ireland, workers at Regeneron’s sites in Limerick and Dublin participated in more than 29 local volunteer projects benefiting 22 non-profit and community organisations. Around 1,400 people work at the company's facility in Raheen.

They assembled more than 1,350 care kits and play packs for children, families and individuals from socioeconomically disadvantaged communities; provided more than 280 students with a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) learning experience or Career Connection Session experience across seven schools; provided 12 business support sessions for local and regional charities to help them build operational capacity.

"At Regeneron we have a longstanding tradition of ‘doing well by doing good’ – it’s what we commit to every day through our work discovering, developing manufacturing and commercializing life-saving medicines and through our efforts to strengthen our communities. Our fifth annual Day for Doing Good unites our 10,000 employees in the shared goal of making a meaningful difference in our world,” said Leonard S. Schleifer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron

Niall O’Leary, Senior Vice President and Site Head of Regeneron Ireland Industrial Operations and Product Supply Regeneron commented. “I’m especially proud of how our employees came together during our annual Days for Doing Good this year despite the challenges of Covid-19. From assembling personal care kits for people in need to holding virtual STEM events and sharing our expertise with local non-profits, the Regeneron Ireland team is always ready, willing and eager to support the communities where we live and work,” he added.

Amy Woods, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Volunteer Ireland has thanked staff at Regeneron for their efforts.

“Volunteer Ireland is proud to, once again, partner with Regeneron for their fifth annual Days for Doing Good. Our partnership demonstrates how volunteering can build connected, resilient communities by providing local charities with the people power needed to accomplish their mission. Regeneron is a leader in giving back to the community and Volunteer Ireland is delighted to support their efforts.”