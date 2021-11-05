Search

An Post celebrates being emission-free in Limerick

Mayor Daniel Butler pictured with An Post CEO David McRedmond.

Cian Ó Broin

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

AN POST has declared itself emission free in Limerick city as it posts itself up the rankings as the third most sustainable postal delivery service worldwide.

Limerick city customers will now receive their letter deliveries, parcels and collections through an entirely emission-free 42 e-vehicle fleet provided by An Post.

Speaking at a launch event at No. 1 Pery Square Hotel, An Post CEO David McRedmond said: “Limerick is the first stop on our roadshow to the United Nations Climate Conference, COP26. What we are doing here today is announcing that Limerick is the first city outside of Dublin to have zero emission postal deliveries.”

The state-owned postal services provider has 46 post offices across Limerick, employing up to 120 people.

At last evening's event, senior staff members spoke of the continued investment in the county, alluding to the €1m “state of the art” Post Office on Cecil Street, as a “model for the future.”

Managing Director of An Post Commerce, Garrett Bridgeman, expressed his delight at returning to Limerick, where he spent much of his time at the Dock Road as an Area Manager.

“Limerick City and County play a major role in An Post, in that we have over 250 postmen and women who deliver over 100,000 letters and parcels to homes and businesses each and every day.”

Several keynote speakers also stressed that the emphasis placed on sustainability in Limerick relates heavily to keeping people connected, through providing a meaningful service to customers.

During a questions and answers session for public representatives and other stakeholders, reference was  made to the recent AIB and Bank of Ireland branch closures on the Northside of the city.

Cllr Olivia O’ Sullivan said: “What is great for An Post is devastating for the communities it is happening to. We only have An Post for these people. We are relying on you to pick up the slack. I am talking about the elderly in the community who already have such a great relationship with An Post."

She added: “We are also talking about those without literacy skills and those with mobility issues in our communities. Right now, An Post is all that they have. This is a responsibility that you now carry.”

