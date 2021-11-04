Smart energy provider to target Limerick customers with new appointment

PINERGY, the smart energy provider of 100% clean electricity, has announced the appointment of Cillian Moloney, as Corporate Sales Manager for the Munster and Connacht regions.

The new appointment will see Cillian take over responsibility for managing Pinergy sales across the two provinces but with a particular focus on the growth opportunities in Limerick city, where Pinergy has a strong customer base.

The appointment represents the company's commitment to further grow and develop business in the Mid West region.

In his new role, Cillian will be supporting the sales of Pinergy’s smart energy supply and solutions. His core areas of expertise are in sales and business development with previous experience working in both the information technology services and start-up industries.

As part of his role, he will be equipping local business customers with the tools to help them manage their energy, become more energy efficient and guide them toward a more sustainable future. He will also work to help clients understand their energy consumption and support them in reducing energy waste and costs.

Commenting on the appointment, Jon Jerromes, Head of Sales at Pinergy said: “Cillian’s experience in the IT industry as well as his experience working with SMEs, makes him the ideal person to help the wide variety of businesses in this area make the best energy decisions they can. Cillian’s wealth of experience in business development means he is well positioned to help the people in this region move their business toward a more sustainable future.”

Prior to joining Pinergy, Cillian was the Senior Business Development Executive for Iron Mountain, the Global leader in information technology services. He also previously served as National Head of Business Development for a Dublin based start-up.