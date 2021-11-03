Search

03/11/2021

Pharma company launches STEM scholarship with UL and LIT students among recipients

Pharma company launches STEM scholarship with UL and LIT students among recipients

ZIMMER Biomet have launched an annual STEM Scholarship Award with University of Limerick and Limerick Institute of Technology students among the first recipients. 

The programme acknowledges the contribution of the pharma company's workforce and aims to encourage a new generation to enjoy a career in STEM.

The annual scholarship award recognises children of employees of the company in both Shannon and Galway. 

Five Leaving Cert students have received the award meaning they will have their third-level fees paid for the first year.

Taryn Donnellan is from Clarecastle and has recently started her general nursing degree at UL. 

Reacting to her award, she said, “Receiving this scholarship paves the way for me to learn more and have a career that I’m proud of while helping people in their time of need. I would like to thank Zimmer Biomet for its fantastic support.”

From Shannon, Ramon Lapurga has recently started his mechanical engineering studies at the LIT..

He said, “One thing that I have earned from both my Irish and Filipino upbringing is the sense of gratitude for opportunities given and making sure that good value is given back to the community, who helped provide that opportunity.

"Thank you for your confidence in me. I am committed to my education and excited about taking a step closer to becoming an engineer.”

Claude Costelloe, Site Director of Zimmer Biomet’s Ireland manufacturing facilities, said, “Our Motto is ‘Made as if Intended for my family’’ and each finished orthopaedic device is manufactured as if it was for a member of our own family.

"If the recent pandemic has taught us anything, it is the importance of our families and communities. We already have a comprehensive programme of upskilling and training at our plants, and this initiative is about supporting our Team Members’ dependants on their third level education journey."

