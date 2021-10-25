Search

25/10/2021

Closure of Limerick laneways extended to next summer to support outdoor hospitality

Plans to close Limerick laneway to facilitate outdoor hospitality

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council is to extend a number of local road and laneway closures in the city to facilitate outdoor dining over the coming months. 

The proposal is part of the council's Covid-19 support of the Tourism and Hospitality Sector within the Metropolitan District.

Public notices have been published by the local authority advising that the roads and laneways will remain closed to traffic, at certain specified times, from November 2 until May 1, 2022.

They are: Theatre Lane, Back Lane, Market Alley Lane, Glentworth Mews, Post Office Lane and a local laneway off Shannon Street

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, has welcomed the planned extentions and has congratulated businesses for making a success of them to date.

Pedestrian access to the laneways will not be affected and access for emergency vehicles will also be maintained during the closure times.

Temporary restrictions and closures have already been introduced at a number of other laneways in Limerick as part of the Covid support scheme with some due to remain in place until next August.

