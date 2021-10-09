Telecommunications company expands its 5G coverage in Limerick

TELECOMMUNICATIONS company eir has announced the expansion of its 5G network in Limerick with coverage now available in 13 locations across the city and county.

The roll-out of its 5G network in Limerick and across the country began in October 2019 and now spans 336 towns and cities, across 1,110 sites nationally.

In addition to Limerick city, eir customers in can access the superfast mobile technology in locations including: Abbeyfeale, Adare, Ballyneety, Caherconlish, Caherdavin, Croom, Kildimo, Kilmallock, Newcastle West, Pallasgreen, Patrickswell and Raheen.

Using a compatible device, users of 5G can download their favourite shows instantly, stream high-definition content without buffering and enjoy lag-free low-latency gaming. 5G offers speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G and 5G technology will substantially enhance business connectivity, enabling greater reliability, speed and connection.

According to eir, it's 5G network has been independently tested and awarded the title of Ireland’s ‘Best 5G Availability’, by Ookla.

Commenting on the roll-out of the 5G network to new areas in Limerick, eir CEO Carolan Lennon said: “At eir our purpose is to connect for a better Ireland, and we do this by building world class communication infrastructure. Infrastructure which has become utterly essential to all parts of our lives as staying connected is more important now than ever. We are extremely proud of the rapid progress we have achieved in building Ireland’s largest, and best available 5G network in just under two years."

She added: "5G isn’t just about faster connectivity, this is future proof technology that brings with it the power to unlock innovation and benefits for people, businesses, education, communities and governments. Bringing our network to more than 70% of the population is a significant milestone and we won’t stop there. We will continue to expand, we will continue to support people and businesses as they realise the potential of 5G technology."

eir’s 5G service is available to eir customers on a range of 5G compatible devices.