Search

09/10/2021

Telecommunications company expands its 5G coverage in Limerick

Telecommunications company expands its 5G coverage in Limerick

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

TELECOMMUNICATIONS company eir has announced the expansion of its 5G network in Limerick with coverage now available in 13 locations across the city and county.

The roll-out of its 5G network in Limerick and across the country began in October 2019 and now spans 336 towns and cities, across 1,110 sites nationally. 

In addition to Limerick city, eir customers in can access the superfast mobile technology in locations including: Abbeyfeale, Adare, Ballyneety, Caherconlish, Caherdavin, Croom, Kildimo, Kilmallock, Newcastle West, Pallasgreen, Patrickswell and Raheen.

Using a compatible device, users of 5G can download their favourite shows instantly, stream high-definition content without buffering and enjoy lag-free low-latency gaming. 5G offers speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G and 5G technology will substantially enhance business connectivity, enabling greater reliability, speed and connection. 

According to eir, it's 5G network has been independently tested and awarded the title of Ireland’s ‘Best 5G Availability’, by Ookla.

Commenting on the roll-out of the 5G network to new areas in Limerick, eir CEO Carolan Lennon said: “At eir our purpose is to connect for a better Ireland, and we do this by building world class communication infrastructure. Infrastructure which has become utterly essential to all parts of our lives as staying connected is more important now than ever. We are extremely proud of the rapid progress we have achieved in building Ireland’s largest, and best available 5G network in just under two years."

She added: "5G isn’t just about faster connectivity, this is future proof technology that brings with it the power to unlock innovation and benefits for people, businesses, education, communities and governments. Bringing our network to more than 70% of the population is a significant milestone and we won’t stop there. We will continue to expand, we will continue to support people and businesses as they realise the potential of 5G technology."

eir’s 5G service is available to eir customers on a range of 5G compatible devices.

Success for Limerick companies at Blas na hÉireann awards

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media