High quality broadband rolled out to 33,000 premises in Limerick

FIBRE broadband wholesaler, SIRO, has announced its high quality 1 gigabit speed broadband, is now available to over 33,000 premises in Limerick city following a €20m investment.

SIRO, a joint venture between ESB and Vodafone, has been rolling out fibre broadband to cities and towns across Ireland since 2016.

The rollout for Limerick city began in March 2017, with fibre broadband reaching the first homes in the Dooradoyle area in July of the same year.

Since then, SIRO’s footprint has grown considerably with connected homes in areas such as Raheen, Westbury, Rhebogue, and Caherdavin and more.

The company's fibre broadband is built on the ESB electricity network, one of the most well-built, designed and maintained networks in the world - ensuring that homes and businesses who avail of SIRO’s broadband can be assured of reliable and resilient broadband, in addition to speeds of up to 1 Gigabit.

Commenting on the roll out in Limerick, Ronan Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer at SIRO said: “Limerick is now one of our more mature towns, where demand for our fibre broadband is high. The need for increased connectivity and reliable broadband was becoming apparent well before Covid-19, but the pandemic accelerated this need."

Mr Whelan added: "As we now look to emerge from the pandemic high-speed, high-quality broadband is now an imperative, particularly as we continue patterns established during the pandemic such as working from home, engaging in online education, streaming movies and gaming, or striving to stay connected to family and friends.”

SIRO fibre broadband for homes is available to order from a number of retail providers including Digiweb, Sky, Vodafone, Airwire, Blacknight Solutions and Pure Telecom.

See siro.ie for more.