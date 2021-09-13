Search

13/09/2021

Minister for Business briefed on plans for new remote working hub in Limerick

Minister for Business briefed on plans for new remote working hub in Limerick

Minister of State Damien English with Niall O'Callaghan, ceo of LEDP | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English has visited the Limerick Enterprise Developmebt Park Campus and received an update of its new strategy and future plans including the creation of a new remote working hub.

The hub, part of Innovate Limerick’s connected ENGINE Hubs roll-out, will be funded by Department of Rural and Community Development and will significantly advance LEDP’s enterprise creation within the local community.

Separately, Mr English was briefed on an ambitious plan by LEDP, supported by Film in Limerick and other stakeholders in the region, to create Ireland’s first multi-functional Creative Industries Centre of Excellence.

The project has the potential to create hundreds of jobs in this regeneration area and cement Limerick’s growing reputation as an attractive location for international film production. 

Commenting on his visit to LEDP, Minister English said. “I was impressed to see the ambitious plans that LEDP have put in motion, it is obvious to me there is renewed momentum at the campus in Roxboro to further transform this community as it has done so well in the past. I look forward to seeing projects progress at LEDP.”

Chief Executive Niall O'Callaghan added: “I very much welcome Minister English taking time to visit LEDP. This is an endorsement of our new vision and strategy and the potential impact our key projects will have on Limerick, both economically and socially. As a self-funded charity our community is at the heart of everything we do, and our partnerships with Innovate Limerick and others will be critical to our success.”

Head of Local Head of Enterprise and Innovate Limerick, Mike Cantwell said he was delighted to facilitate a the visit by the minister of state.

"Innovate Limerick has forged a strong partnership with LEDP, and we are committed to supporting one another in our goals to generate enterprise and employment across Limerick and in the case of LEDP, in a hugely important regeneration area,” he stated.

Minister calls on Limerick people to support their local businesses

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media