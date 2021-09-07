Search

07/09/2021

Limerick food producers named as finalists for Blas na hÉireann awards

Limerick food producers named as finalists for Blas na hÉireann awards

The finalists for the Blas na hÉireann awards have been announced

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

SEVEN Limerick-based food producers have been named as the finalists for Blas na hÉireann 2021 awards which will take place virtually next month.

Now in their 14th year, the team at Blas na hÉireann have worked harder than ever this year to make sure the awards went ahead, moving the blind-tasting judging system from the campus in UCC to Dingle to work within Government guidelines and the constraints of social distancing.

There was a record number of entries from producers right across the island and the finalists shortlisted from Limerick are Ballyhoura Apple Farm, Cotter Organic Lamb, Glen Aine, Glenstal Foods Ltd., Kearney's Home Baking Ltd., Old Irish Creamery Cheese and Sodalicious. 

Mike Cantwell, Head of Limerick Local Enterprise Office has welcomed the number of Limerick-based producers who have been shortlisted.

“Limerick LEO is delighted that so many of our producers are featuring in this year’s finals.  The finalists reflect the range and quality of food produced in Limerick  and showcase the very best of what is available.  During covid we have seen how people have supported local producers by buying local and the Blas na hÉireann badge helps support consumer choices and recognition of local brands,” he said.

"Last year was new territory for us but the team here did tremendous work to make sure the awards went ahead and the sense of community that we experienced over the virtual awards event was just brilliant,” said Artie Clifford, chairperson of Blas na hÉireann.

“We saw a large increase in entries this year and these new producers have really raised the bar across all categories and will allow us to introduce new producers to the buyers and press whom we work with which is really exciting.”

The awards will be announced over the course of the day on October 2 on the Blas website irishfooodawards.com and across social media channels using the hashtag 

Limerick LEO is supporting the best in Limerick award while the Blas team are also working on an exciting line up of online presentations and workshops as part of The Blas Backyard which is supported by Bank of Ireland and Taste4Success.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media