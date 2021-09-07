Limerick food producers named as finalists for Blas na hÉireann awards

SEVEN Limerick-based food producers have been named as the finalists for Blas na hÉireann 2021 awards which will take place virtually next month.

Now in their 14th year, the team at Blas na hÉireann have worked harder than ever this year to make sure the awards went ahead, moving the blind-tasting judging system from the campus in UCC to Dingle to work within Government guidelines and the constraints of social distancing.

There was a record number of entries from producers right across the island and the finalists shortlisted from Limerick are Ballyhoura Apple Farm, Cotter Organic Lamb, Glen Aine, Glenstal Foods Ltd., Kearney's Home Baking Ltd., Old Irish Creamery Cheese and Sodalicious.

Mike Cantwell, Head of Limerick Local Enterprise Office has welcomed the number of Limerick-based producers who have been shortlisted.

“Limerick LEO is delighted that so many of our producers are featuring in this year’s finals. The finalists reflect the range and quality of food produced in Limerick and showcase the very best of what is available. During covid we have seen how people have supported local producers by buying local and the Blas na hÉireann badge helps support consumer choices and recognition of local brands,” he said.

"Last year was new territory for us but the team here did tremendous work to make sure the awards went ahead and the sense of community that we experienced over the virtual awards event was just brilliant,” said Artie Clifford, chairperson of Blas na hÉireann.

“We saw a large increase in entries this year and these new producers have really raised the bar across all categories and will allow us to introduce new producers to the buyers and press whom we work with which is really exciting.”

The awards will be announced over the course of the day on October 2 on the Blas website irishfooodawards.com and across social media channels using the hashtag

Limerick LEO is supporting the best in Limerick award while the Blas team are also working on an exciting line up of online presentations and workshops as part of The Blas Backyard which is supported by Bank of Ireland and Taste4Success.